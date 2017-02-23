Family Matters Star Darius McCray Issued Restraining Order By His Wife

This must be the week of restraining orders or maybe people are losing their minds because of the news from Bill Gates and NASA.

Anywho, Darrius McCray, you may remember him from Family Matters is in some serious trouble. His wife Tammy Brawner said on Feb. 10th according to TMZ, Darrius lost it becoming agitated and throwing objects that came close to hitting Zoey their 16 month old daughter.

But that is not all.

Tammy also reported that the Family Matters actor has abused their daughter on more than one occasion stating he even held Zoey over a pot of boiling water saying he wished he never had her.

Of course McCray denied all allegations stating he is a loving father and his wife is a gold digger and failed ex Harlem Globetrotter.

They are due back in court next month but until then McCray has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his wife and daughter.