NASA Releases Information Earth Like Planets Found

No movie, no joke this is for real!

Straight from the desk of NASA.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope discovered a system of seven Earth-sized planets around a single star.

What does this mean? Simple there is life in galaxies far, far away Star Wars tried to tell you lol. But, seriously this is a huge discovery because it sets a new record for the largest amount of habitable-zone planets surrounding a singe star outside of our solar system.

The key element that makes the planets Earth like is liquid water and water is imperative to life and three of the seven planets found more than likely will have.

I believe in the next 10-15 years or maybe sooner it will be revealed to us that we are not alone in this universe. Meaning there are life forms similar to humans – I would not bet against it!

I LOVE science!!

Check out the video and may the force be with you.