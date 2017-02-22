Fight Night: Migos vs. Sean Kingston

One reason why you should not get involved with a friends beef is because you could catch a beat down. That’s just what happened to Sean Kingston who caught a can of bad and boujee ass whoopin’!

It has been confirmed that the Bad and Boujee rap trio Migos jumped Sean Kingston yesterday in Vegas at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

According to TMZ, Migos and Sean Kingston got into an argument over Soulja Boy and Migos issued a first class beat down to Mr. Kingston.

It is also alleged that someone in Sean Kingston’s camp pulled a gun and fired a shot which did not hit anyone. Security detained the person who had the gun and turned them over to the police.

We will keep you posted as this story is still developing.