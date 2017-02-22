The End is Near According to Bill Gates

Humanity is vulnerable and could soon be wiped out according to billionaire Bill Gates.

Bill Gates is urging world leaders to prepare for the worst!

Genetically engineered viruses have the potential to wipe out half of known civilization, yet there is no preparation for such a thing.

While it sounds like the plot to a new age sci-fi movie, it is actually probable in this day and age, according to Gates.

An outbreak could be in our near future, Gates warns, and urged world leaders “to prepare for these epidemics the same way we prepare for war.”