Burger King Buys Popeyes

Imagine a world, where you could go to a drive-thru & get a whopper, three piece, and a doughnut. Well, that utopian future is fast approaching.

Burger King’s parent company,Restaurant Brands International, just acquired Popeyes for $1.8 billion. The company not only owns, Burger King and now Popeyes’ but also Tim Hortons. I’m surprised Popeyes’ was so much cheaper than Tim Hortons. RBI purchased Tim Horton’s for 11 billion a few years ago, a 9.2 billion dollar difference.

This purchase of Popeyes, they’re hoping, will have Popeyes’ dry ass biscuits all over the world for various walks of life to enjoy. Eventually, RBI wants Popeyes’ to be more competitive with KFC which has 18,000 locations worldwide, while Popeyes only has 2600.

The deal is set to close in April.