Trebek
TV

Rap Category on Jeopardy

Finally a topic on Jeopardy I knew all the answers to… 

Last night on Jeopardy, we were all able to see Alex Trebek’s ‘ mad rap skills, yo.’ The category “Let’s Rap, Kids” is probably the best thing to ever happen to the show.

 

Then someone put Trebek to music:

Hilarious.

I also felt bad for this kid.. He’s being torn apart on Twitter. Where are your friends bro?

 