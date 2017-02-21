Finally a topic on Jeopardy I knew all the answers to…

Last night on Jeopardy, we were all able to see Alex Trebek’s ‘ mad rap skills, yo.’ The category “Let’s Rap, Kids” is probably the best thing to ever happen to the show.

There’s a rap category on Jeopardy, and Alex Trebek’s got BARS. pic.twitter.com/W5NGCBREdf — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 21, 2017

Then someone put Trebek to music:

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting. (: @KennyDucey) pic.twitter.com/Tg8mxONBAj — Mark (@tole_cover) February 21, 2017

Hilarious.

I also felt bad for this kid.. He’s being torn apart on Twitter. Where are your friends bro?





