Man Calls Police After Girlfriend Steals His Weed

31-year-old Stephen Urbonas of Holley called Gates Police to report that someone stole his bud! After an argument between he and his girlfriend, Aubrey Challenger 32 of Rochester, Challenger took the marijuana from the center console of Urbonas’ car.

Urbonas was livid and called the police!

Police arrested Challenger for unlawful possession of marijuana and petit larceny.

Then, my favorite part…

Urbonas was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Bruh, what did you think was going to happen?

They will both appear in court and have been issued tickets.

After all this, Urbonas still wants to be compensated for his illegally purchased marijuana! Just take the L.