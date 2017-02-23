Football Camp this Weekend

Local NFL Player Puts Together Football Camp to Help Rochester Youth Gain National Exposure

Local Denver Bronco’s player Quentin Gause is making excellent use of his off season time here in Rochester, N.Y. When he’s not spending 8 hours in the gym per day, he’s utilizing his network and self brand to give back to the community.

His families non – profit Next Level Beyond; alongside with the 4th and Long organization have put together the first annual “Young Lives Matter, Community Football & Life Skills Camp.” The camp is set to be held on February 24th at the All – Star Sports Arena located at 577 East Ridge Road.

This camp will feature Quentin Gause of the Denver Broncos alongside with an old teammate and NFL star, Trey Burton of the Philadelphia Eagles. There will also be top notch football coaches from the Rochester community, who have personally had the hand in assisting several local stars to make it to Division 1 schools. The camp has been carefully put together by two organizations whose sole mission is to dedicate their time towards bettering the young community in the city of Rochester – Next Level and Beyond better known as NLB, alongside with 4th and Long.

The entire staff has dedicated their lives to helping the Rochester youth and increasing viability for Rochester youth on a national level. Both NLB and 4th and Long run after school programs where students have the opportunity to work on their sports skills, get their homework done and participate in college trips with their peers to determine which school will be the best fit for them after graduation. It’s about integrating the young minds of the Rochester community to achieve the goal of making our city proud by achieving success.

The camp will be separated into two sessions which is determined by grade. The Youth Session (grades 3 – 7) hours are from 8AM – 10:30AM, and the High School Session (Grades 8th – 12th) is from 10AM – 12PM. Tickets are $45 in advanced and $55 at the door. The camp will feature football, training and conditioning skills alongside with nutritional courses, financial literacy, NCAA compliance, entrepreneurial courses and more.