ATTENTION, SENIORS 2017! Would You Like to Win a Car?

Rochester Businesses Come Together To Drive a Big Message to RCSD Seniors in a Car Giveaway.

Six of Rochester’s local businesses have partnered together to send a big message to High School Seniors in the Rochester City School District. They have partnered to give away a brand new 2017 Ford Fusion to a High School Senior who meets the right criteria to prove that they are on their way towards not only graduation, but a bright and successful future.

Henderson Family Ford, WDKX, Advantage Federal Credit Union, Attorney Van White, 13 WHAM and the Andrew Langston Center for Educational Excellence have partnered together for this giveaway.

The unique component of each business is their drive, and commitment toward giving back to the community in which they reside. They are each setting a high bar in the community which showcases their dedication towards the young minds of the future.

There are 14 different ways to win the 2017 Ford Fusion, including passing quarterly, having 3 or less unexcused absences, participating on a school team or a sponsored club, completing a defensive driving course or drivers-ed, participation in Advantage Federal Credit Union’s Financial Literacy Program, applying to a summer work program or uploading a video to wdkx.com showing why school is important.

Each entry is reinforcement that students are on a winning track to graduation, and dedication, hard work and “FOCUS,” help instill work ethic in students. The contest reinforces that hard work is rewarding. The reward of graduating high school goes far beyond winning a 2017 Ford Fusion. Each of the sponsoring businesses have visited a Rochester City School District, class of 2017 to showcase the contest, and to promote that there is life after High School.

Developing key strategic tendencies will help to develop a students road map towards success.

Seniors, enter to win at hendersonfamilyford.com.

If you have questions about applying text the Frontline (585) 678-1039. We will walk you through it!

Shout out to those that have already applied!