Drake Not Happy With His Grammy Win

Drake walked away with two Grammy Award’s Best Rap Song and Best Rap Song/Collaboration for ‘Hotline Bling’. You would think winning two Grammy’s Drake is having a great year right?

Nope, not according Drizzy who said he doesn’t even want the awards because “it’s weird” but that’s not all he said!

After his win this year, Drake feels like the Grammy’s may be a little ignorant to black artist like himself who have changed the game when it comes to the sound of music. The reason he feels that way is the fact that they tend to lump all black artist into “urban” categories only.

But that’s not all!

In an interview on Apple Music – OVO Sound, Drake said “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why. I won two awards but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.”

“I love the rap world and I love the rap community, but you’re right. I write pop songs for a reason,” he also said “I wanna be like Michael Jackson. I wanna be like artists that I’ve looked up to. Those are pop songs, but I never get any credit for that.”

You can listen to the full interview below.