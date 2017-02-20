You’ve met #HurtBae now I give you #StrandedBae…

A romantic Valentine’s Day weekend between @KashMoneyKanee & @__iamqueenk turned into tragedy, filled with heartache, lies, and many, many questions.

Let’s start with the heart wrenching story told by #StrandedBae:

I wasn’t gone do the most for twitter but I been played like a damn fool all day by this man lol @KashMoneyKanee. So here it goes. — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee soooo, me and this been in love with eachother, planning life goals and shit. Planning trips, ya know stuff like that — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so he lives in D.C. & decided to fly me out there for Valentine’s Day, paid for the flights, you know the whole package. pic.twitter.com/c5aFMbPibf — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so this nigga surprised me & got this tshirt made, I was like oh shit this nigga really all about me. Okay bet. pic.twitter.com/mocujdL8Ba — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I fly out there everything perfect, nigga paid for everything, vday was perfect. Okay cool. Oh & we had matching shirts pic.twitter.com/YVZTplBiXr — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee the mice in his house already was tryna give me a sign that he was no good pic.twitter.com/TkdmmS7LBe — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

(red flag: 1 )

@KashMoneyKanee so fast foward I miss my flight & he says “babe imma come back & get u when I leave work” okay cool keep in mind this at 3pm — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitchhhhhhhhh 7 hours go by I still haven’t heard from this nigga, I’m still at the airport pic.twitter.com/dtvNcKZcJQ — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I’m worried bitch, I’m hitting his friends up tryna see where he at: nobody knows pic.twitter.com/OdrVT2HMz8 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee soooo I end up stranded at the airport, it’s like 4am & I see this…. this nigga on sc with his niggas……. pic.twitter.com/An98MpRfu2 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch I’m heated, been at the airport for damn near 10 hours while he out partying. Bitch hungry, cold, I’m stressed pic.twitter.com/8wWxUnzPA1 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I’m blowing his phone up, nigga ignoring me & then I see this pic.twitter.com/9nDoOGRe81 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee the same friends I was reaching out to looking for him worried, was with him all along pic.twitter.com/jKL91aFk3g — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch at this point I’m ready to buss his windows & beat his friends ass. Ion even play them type of games pic.twitter.com/IUTOR48jgZ — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

(at this point I knew she had to be from some island in the Caribbean)

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch I catch a cab to this nigga house, ready to beat ass. pic.twitter.com/LT8fnCj9e8 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I go up to the door bangin on that bitch, it’s like 5am. All his friends there but nobody answering the door — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitch after 20 mins of knocking I go outside, bitch the police in the front of the house. pic.twitter.com/2KswsMUYYW — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee this nigga tell the police he don’t want me back n his house, so they make me leave — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee this nigga still ignoring my calls, texts & all. Hours later he text me like “you ate?” Like nigga you left me for dead… pic.twitter.com/eGAg8HZ6dI — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee I got on sc & seen he posted this…. threw that bitch ass bear on the ground. Fuck you & that damn bear pic.twitter.com/of6eD5gFZO — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

(girl you have his name saved as swervo, red flag: 2)

@KashMoneyKanee nigga still ignoring me. Talking shit on twitter but still didn’t give me an explanation. So I’m confused why he did this — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitch I feel like keke in brotherly love. Lmfao this nigga played tf outta me. pic.twitter.com/jeSAXlnKIx — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

Her story tugs on your heart strings, making you wonder how could a man ever be so cruel?? Until you read the story from @KashMoneyKanee perspective (NSFW):

OKAY YALL, LETS TALK ABOUT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED…. — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

so @__iamqueenk slid in a nigga dms nshit.. and we get to talking.. texting… face timing err’ night nshit. — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

everything cool… bitch falling in love and all that. Im really feeling this girl.. everything cool… so I decide to fly her out. — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

FIRST OF ALL, WHO GOES ANYWHERE WITHOUT ANY MONEY? But anyways, I fucked & everything went left — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

Bih started finding my family on facebook, messaging my mama, my sister, all my friends like… THIS BITCH REALLY CRAZY pic.twitter.com/OGtOzNHH2w — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

So Shorty finds out she’s getting evicted from her place while she’s out here visiting me… and I’m like… pic.twitter.com/fFaC9ls91R — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

TRYNA TALK ABOUT RATS AND SHIT. WHERE YA CRIB? — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

So anyways, It’s time to take her to the airport and she catches a whole attitude.. then hits me with “You know I don’t have anywhere to go — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

So I drop her off at the the airport, EARLY ENOUGH TO CATCH HER FLIGHT, & she misses it on purpose.. along with all the other flights pic.twitter.com/BV42LKwzPw — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

Blowing my phone up, my friends social media, messaging my mama, calling my sister, trying to get me to pick her up… FOR WHAT THO?! — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

It’s 5 am, I’m fucking the life out of a bih, mid nut I hear her banging on my door yelling and screaming… — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

@__iamqueenk took a cab all the way back to my house with no money to pay the man, tryna come for me… GO HOME ROGER — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

anyways, the police gets called because this bitch really needs to go… Bitch bout to go to jail for larceny nshit because I’m not paying — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

for her cab fair…. My nigga ends up paying it & police end up escorting her away from my house… — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

at this point, I’m done with this crazy ass bitch… — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

got her mama DM me nshit… pic.twitter.com/yclqbYKMar — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

fam we met like 4 weeks ago… THE PUSSY WAS NOT EVEN ALL THAT TO BE GOING THROUGH ALL THIS… — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

She basically wanted me to be captain save a hoe & I really just didn’t want to spend my Valentine’s Day alone… The end. — 1017Swervo (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017



Lawd. Twitter stories are this generations soap operas. We don’t need TV because everybody just has all their business out there while the rest of us sit there like:

I don’t even know what to think, it’s really none of my business but…. they did leave all their business out on the street for everyone to gawk and gossip about.

Here’s what I have concluded after this operatic series of tweets:

They’re both crazy

Why would he fly her to DC after knowing her for 4 weeks? Why does he have mice? Why would he get a tshirt made with her face on it? Why wouldn’t he just be open and talk to her, before the avalanche of madness, instead of ignoring her?

Why wouldn’t she hop on another flight? Why would she take a cab when there’s Lyft in DC? Why does she have all his friends’ numbers? Why does she have his sister’s number? Why didn’t she call her friends and family? Why would she leave the airport? Why did she not play attention to the dozen of red flags he kept throwing in her face?

God bless the child that’s got it’s own

You would never catch me stranded anywhere, first of all. I would figure something out. If I missed a flight, I wouldn’t count on anyone to get me back home. I don’t care if I had to catch a bus, train, plane, rent a car, horse & buggy. You would never catch me running back to someone who just left me high and dry.

Hell, she was in DC, the Chocolate City! Girl, you play!! You had a whole free trip! Yeah the end sucked, but you should’ve enjoyed yourself !

She easily could’ve gotten a hotel for the night (Air BnB for $20), explored the city, and met some higher quality people.

Block the number & keep it moving. You live & you learn.

According to @KashMoneyKanee, she didn’t have any money on you. If this was the case please listen!

When you travel, I don’t care if someone is paying for your whole trip, always have money on you. You never know what could happen.

Don’t have yourself out here looking stupid.

Also, don’t chase after anyone. Especially, after they make it clear they don’t want you around. Take that L & pick ya head up. It’s hard not to react, especially when emotions are involved but that person doesn’t deserve your tears or attention. Plus, God never removes something from your life without plans to replace it with something better.