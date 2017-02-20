DANCE CONCERT 2017

School of the Arts Annual Celebration of Music and Movement

Rochester, NY – The School of the Arts ushers in spring with Dance Concert 2017, its annual celebration of music and movement produced by the SOTA Dance Department. Dance Concert 2017, a SOTA signature event, opens on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 7:00 PMin the Allen Main Stage Theatre. Additional performances are scheduled on Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, March 5 at 2:00 PM. School of the Arts is located at 45 Prince Street at the corner of University Avenue.

The choreography of SOTA’s Dance Department faculty and Dance majors are showcased in this highly-anticipated performance.Dance Concert 2017 features a variety of dance-forms including: modern, jazz, tap, ballet, hip-hop, swing and musical theatre.Dance Concert 2017 incorporates original music and poems written especially for this production to complement some of the featured works.

Julie Schlafer Rossette, a choreographer and performer who lives in Rochester, is this year’s guest artist. The piece she set for SOTA’s Dance majors is entitled “Pleasantly Confused” and it features music by Meredith Monk. Joining Ms. Rosette as Artistic Directors are School of the Arts Dance faculty members: Bridget Bell-Harris, Anna Kosmider, Melinda Blythe Phillips and Tina Scahill.

Julie Schlafer Rossette graduated from the College at Brockport with a BFA in Dance and earned her MS at the University of Rochester in School Counseling. She has performed at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, and studied at the Edna Manley School of Dance in Kingston, Jamaica. Ms. Rosette previously taught Modern and Jazz at the Brockport School of Dance and Performing Arts in Brockport, NY. She is a founding member of BIODANCE, a contemporary Modern Dance company. She has also danced as a member of Kista Tucker Insights, Heather Roffe Dance, and Hanlon Dance and Company.

Advance tickets for Dance Concert 2017 may only be purchased online at www.sotarochester.org. All seats are reserved. Remaining tickets may be purchased at the School of the Arts Box Office beginning one-hour prior to show times. Tickets are $10.00 for adults; $8.00 students, children and senior citizens; and $5.00 for SOTA students with ID.

School of the Arts is nestled in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts. It serves city school students in Grades 7 through 12 and offers traditional academics complemented by an arts-based curriculum. Its mission is student success… academic, artistic and humanistic. For more information, contact Adele Fico, Arts Center Director at 585-242-7682 ext. 1551.