Mentally ill fan attempted to slap Big Sean during meet & greet.

An unidentified man was heard repeatedly saying “You pu**y, ni**a! Birdman said, Birdman said you pu**y, ni**a!”

& as he was be escorted out he reportedly began to scream to Sean “Tell Jay-z I said what’s up”

#BigSean tells his side of the story about what happened with the fan who allegedly assaulted him at his signing (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:05am PST