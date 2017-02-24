Hip Hop History: The Slim Shady LP

18 years ago, Eminem left a lasting impression on the Hip Hop world.
This was the second studio album from the rapper released on this day in 1999.
Tracklist:
1. Public Service Announcement
2. My Name Is [Explicit]
3. Guilty Conscience
4. Brain Damage
5. Paul
6. If I Had
7. ’97 Bonnie & Clyde
8. Bitch
9. Role Model
10. Lounge (Skit) [Explicit]
11. My Fault
12. Ken Kaniff
13. Come on Everybody
14. Rock Bottom [Explicit]
15. Just Don’t Give a Fuck
16. Soap
17. As the World Turns
18. I’m Shady
19. Bad Meets Evil
20. Still Don’t Give a Fuck
What were your favorite songs from this album?