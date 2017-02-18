Black History: Gerald A. Lawson

Anyone that has played on a Playstation, Wii or Xbox needs to know who this man is!

Gerald A Lawson created the first home video-game system that used interchangeable cartridges.

This feature allowed people to play a variety of different games using a singular device.

This invention also came as a huge financial benefit to the gaming industry because it raised the profits of those that sold individual video games.

Lawson’s invention is still the basic foundational model used for video game consoles today.