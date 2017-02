The inventor of the carbon filament for the light bulb.

Yes, we all know that Thomas Edison technically invented the light bulb, but Lewis Latimer made it a common household item.

In 1881, he received a patent for inventing a method of producing carbon filaments, which made the bulbs longer-lasting, more efficient and cheaper.

In 1876, he also worked with Alexander Graham Bell to draft the drawings required for the patent of Bell’s telephone.