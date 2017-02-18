I’ve been patiently awaiting this backlash since I saw the billboards and trailers for this movie.

Hollywood loves a white savior. This time it’s Matt Damon in The Great Wall, which hits theaters today.

According to Forbes, this is the most expensive film to ever be shot in mainland China and it got a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Upon the debut of the films trailer the producers of The Great Wall did receive some backlash.

Can we all at least agree that hero-bias & “but it’s really hard to finance” are no longer excuses for racism? TRY pic.twitter.com/mvNet5PrtH — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) July 29, 2016

Now, with the release of the film Twitter is going nuts. I give you the #ThankYouMattDamon hashtag:

Matt Damon & Scarlett Johannson would have the most beautiful Asian babies.#thankyoumattdamon #ScarJoistrashtoo — Robert Dadney Jr. (@CaucASIAN95) February 16, 2017

#thankyoumattdamon for finding the asian within yourself to save china, and represent our marginalized community — grace (@gracejuice) February 17, 2017

#thankyoumattdamon for being in yet another movie that it makes no sense for you to star in. #losingfaithinhollywood — American Patriot (@TA_1088) February 16, 2017

Such a shame all 1.5+ billion Chinese people in the world have gone extinct and we need white people to portray them #thankyoumattdamon — Mega Dafiaghor (@smegmalomaniac) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon taught me how to use chopsticks. #thankyoumattdamon — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) February 16, 2017