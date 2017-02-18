AP-matt-damon-the-great-wall-ml-170216_12x5_1600
Culture, Film

#ThankYouMattDamon

I’ve been patiently awaiting this backlash since I saw the billboards and trailers for this movie.

Hollywood loves a white savior. This time it’s Matt Damon in The Great Wall, which hits theaters today.

According to Forbes, this is the most expensive film to ever be shot in mainland China and it got a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Upon the debut of the films trailer the producers of The Great Wall did receive some backlash.

 

Now, with the release of the film Twitter is going nuts. I give you the #ThankYouMattDamon hashtag:  