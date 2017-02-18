Kyrie Ivring Thinks the Earth is Flat

Watch out illuminati, Kyrie Irving is on to you.

In a recent interview with podcast The Road Trippin’ crew with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, Kyrie Irving let us know his views on the world. According to Irving, the earth is flat.

Start around 15:20 below.



“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving exclaimed. “The earth is flat.”

He goes on to say,

“It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us… What I’ve been taught is that the earth is round. But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these “planets”.”

Host, Richard Jefferson, questioned why Irving quoted planets as if he thought they didn’t exist or something.

Irving responded with,

“There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it.”

Do I think the Earth is round? Yes. Gravity pulls toward the center of the planet creating its sphere-like shape.

Do I think he’s crazy? No I admire his curiosity. We are constantly being force fed information we [personally] have no tangible evidence for. Yes, we have pictures and videos, but how do we know for sure the information the government and the “powers that be” provide us with is the truth?

It’s fun to be a skeptic. Always question the “norm” and the world around you, to an extent. Don’t go too far into the deep end.

Well, then again, the most amazing discoveries are made by the most mad of people.