GETASUGARMAMA2017

Master P’s girlfriend bought him a Rolls Royce for Valentine’s Day.

Master P has been dating, Simin Hashemizadeh, the CEO of South Pacific Surgery Center in Bev Hills, for the past few months.

This week, Hashemizadeh surprised Master P with a $270k white Rolls Royce to match hers. Keep in mind he already has a black one.

That’s not all she bought him either. According to TMZ the CEO also bought P a pair of $50k diamond earrings as well, but I guess that’s pocket change, right?

Would you accept an over the top gift from someone you’ve only been dating a couple months?