Michael Jackson Album Goes Platinum a Record 33 Times

It has been 8 years since Jackson’s death but his music lives on and continues to make history.

According to Billboard, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified the set at 33-times platinum in the U.S., extending Thriller’s record as the highest certified album in history.

When Thriller was first released it spent 37 weeks at number one. The album generated a record shattering seven top 10 singles including Billie Jean and Beat It.

To date, Thriller has sold 105 million copies worldwide.