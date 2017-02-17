I wanted to leap through the screen watching this video.

So this young woman, Kourtney Jorge aka Hurt Bae, wanted to sit down with her ex to find out why he cheated.

He’s dumb – that’s why, case closed, on to the next, get your groove back and keep it moving.

If you had the opportunity to sit down with your ex infront of a camera crew to find out why s/he cheated, would you?

I feel when someone cheats it’s not a reflection of you, it’s a reflection of the turmoil going on within their heads.

In this situation the Kourtney knew he cheated on her multiple times. She even talked about an instance when she walked in on him cheating on her and he told her to leave. After, she went to her room and cried all night. She never mentioned if he came up to console her or apologize, which I highly doubt he did.

It sucks when you love someone so deeply that you don’t remove yourself from an emotionally and psychology damaging situation.

As she said, he was her best friend and she wanted to make it work. That’s an admirable and mature response though. However, the boy in the video is just that, a boy – immature and undeserving of her love.

You can see the pain and love in this girl’s eyes and his responses were just so arrogant and remorseless.

Boy if that were me, I would’ve went from hurt bae to crazy bae in .5 seconds. Cameras or no cameras. When she asked how many times he cheated and he said he wasn’t counting… I would’ve blacked. I need to learn a lesson from her in keeping composure in trying situations.

& then he had the nerve to ask her why didn’t she leave if he was cheating! How about WHY DIDN’T YOU LEAVE INSTEAD OF CHEATING?! Stupid idiot.

I hope this boy finds a good therapist because he definitely sounds like a sociopath in this video.

At least, Kourtney is finally moving along.

I’m happy if I was able to help anyone going through a similar situation — Kourtney Jorge’ (@RealCreoleKourt) February 16, 2017