Now, we all felt some kind of way when Beyonce was snubbed for ‘Best Album of the Year.’

( DJ Sight ) Even Adele, who won the award, felt that Bey should have won.

Neil Portnow, the president of the ‘big show’ finally made a statement saying,

“The Grammys does not have a race problem”

I can’t agree or disagree with him. I don’t think it was a racial with Beyonce being snub this year.

But like anything else everything could use improvement.