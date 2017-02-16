Momma Dee Didn’t Vote & She’s Defending Trump

Momma Dee is in support of the Mexican wall.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star recently appeared on a celebrity radio show to talk love, life and politics.

The host asked if she voted and she said,

“I’m gonna be frankly honest… I did not vote and I am glad I didn’t. Wanna know why? It wouldn’t have counted anyway. We should have an election of just “electoral” votes and let the United States vote… If you were going to have a vote based off of electoral votes, why would you have all of these folks get up in the morning and take their lunch breaks, get in long lines, vote early? None of it counted!”

She went on to say,

“I believe in his policies on Immigration… I think they should pay for the wall. Mexicans wanna come over here and make money. They come over here for every dollar; it’s two or three of em’… and they come over here not paying taxes… they should pay for it.”

I guess everyone has a right to their own opinion, even if it’s wrong. I’m just glad she finally got her teeth fixed.