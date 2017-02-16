Does Your Baby Have A Big Head?

If your baby has a big ass head, don’t worry, science says s/he’s more likely to succeed.

According to a recent study, babies born with larger than normal sized heads are more likely to be clever and successful in the future.

The UK Biobank has been researching genetic predisposition and environmental exposure in the development of disease. In their most recent findings researchers concluded

“Highly significant associations were observed between the cognitive test scores in the UK Biobank sample and many polygenic profile scores, including . . . intracranial volume, infant head circumference and childhood cognitive ability.’

Their study goes on to find a positive link between higher intelligence with large head circumferences and brain volume.

What a random study…