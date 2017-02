Starting Feb 23, the NBA will offer an on-demand option to stream games through virtual reality.

The NBA was one of the first major networks to broadcast using virtual reality. Now, at an affordable price you can stream NBA games with the VR League Pass for $ 7 a game.

The VR Pass is coming just in time for All-Star Weekend. The on-demand streaming service will allow viewers to be in the middle of the action of the Dunk Contest, the Skills Challenge, & the 3-Point Contest.