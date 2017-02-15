Wegmans Faces Trump-Related Boycotts

Our beloved grocery chain is being boycotted by Virginians for selling Trump Wines.

Wegmans has been selling this wine at its 10 Virginian stores from the Charlottesville based winery for 9 years. At the time they started doing business with the vineyard, it was owned by Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard. Then in 2011, Trump purchased the vineyard and gave it to his son, Eric.

Now, the Virginia Chapter of the National Organization for Women and the online group Stop Trump Wine are not happy.

“Events during Donald Trump’s campaign made it clear that Eric Trump, the president of Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, shares the views of his father,” according to the group’s website. “Let’s demonstrate through economic action that the residents and businesses of Charlottesville will not stand for the hatred espoused by Eric Trump and those like him.”

People have been purchasing that wine from Wegmans for all these years and have continued to purchase it since the election, that is why it is still on the shelves.

At the end of a day, Wegmans is a business that has to make money to pay its employees. It will keep stocking what people buy.

Here’s a fun idea, just don’t buy the wine and they won’t stock it.

The Wegmans family hasn’t come out saying they support Trump. I don’t think there is some secret political agenda here. They just sell products from local businesses and Trump happened to buy one they were already doing business with. If you don’t like it don’t buy it. Boycotting the entire company doesn’t make sense.

By not shopping at Wegmans you really aren’t ‘sticking it to the man’ you’re sticking it to all the hard working people employed by Wegmans that will no longer have jobs if you discontinue shopping with them.

I understand people are upset about what is going on in this country today, but we have to be more strategic and forward thinking instead of being so reactionary and leading with our fleeting emotions.