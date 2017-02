Future’s follow-up to EVOL will be released Friday.

The project is titled Future.

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon https://t.co/n1PFChLlyb — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017



He is also preparing for a world tour called the Nobody’s Safe Tour with acts such as Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black, Young Thug, and A$AP Ferg for select dates. The tour will be coming to Darien Lake on the 24th of May. Listen to WDKX on how you can win tickets to the show.