Burger King is in the Valentine’s Day spirit

Burger King has released a limited time Adult Only meal complete with an “adult toy.”

Disturbing or innovative?

I think it’s hilarious. Perfect for the lazy gift giver in your life.

You’ve got a whole meal and a gift! What a steal! 2 whoppers, 2 fries, 2 beers, and a sex toy. You’d just have to get real creative with a feather duster, blind fold, or a head scratcher from the fast food chain.

Too bad it’s only offered on Valentine’s Day after 6pm in Israel. Guess all you romantics out there will have to wait till it comes to the states.



If you could, would you get this for your significant other?