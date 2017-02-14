Male Birth Control

No more vasectomies, condoms, or excuses for you.

Scientists have found a potentially successful birth control for men.

A trial for a gel contraceptive has proven to be effective after multiple tests on monkeys.

The product is called Vasalgel. Its non-toxic non hormonal injectable gel that could be world changing. In just a few short years scientists want to start human trials in pill form. For now, their main focus is on having a 100% success rate on reversing the effects of the birth control before administering humans trials.

