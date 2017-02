Arby’s is telling their customers to check their bank statements.

( DJ Sight ) Arby’s ¬†warns of a data breach that may have hit over 355,000 customers.

I had the same thing happend to me back in January, good thing my bank was on top of it.

If you swiped your card at the fast food restaurants between October 2016 & January 2017 you might want to check your accounts.