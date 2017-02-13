Chance the Rapper Takes Home 3 Grammys

The 23 year old independent rapper won big last night.

( DJ Sight) Defying popular ideologies.

Chance is doing the unfathomable.

Chance The Rapper is an independent artist from Chicago whose career has been moving like he has a major record deal.

This independent artist has made appearances on monster outlets such as Saturday Night Live, late night shows, & Kit Kat commercials. He also received awards at some of the biggest award shows including, the Grammys. Last night he won for best new artist, rap album and rap performance.

“Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord,” Chance said in accepting his award for best new artist. “I want to thank God for my mother and my father, who supported me since I was young, for Kirsten, for Kensli, for all of Chicago, and I want to thank God for putting amazing people in my life.”

Chance The Rapper just showed all independent artists they do not need a major label to back them, all they need is a great team, a strategic marketing plan, and a good budget.

The internet has made it just that simple for an artist. Now that the industry is steam driven, who needs a label?