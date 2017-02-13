Anderson.Paak, Busta Rhymes, & ATCQ Deliver Politically Charged Performance

A Tribe Called Quest started their performance with a message.

“We like to say all around the world, all those people who are pushing people who are in power to represent them. Tonight, we represent you”

Then Busta Rhymes came out to thank “President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you have been perpetuating all throughout the United States. I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban! When we come together, we the people!”

RESIST! RESIST! RESIST!