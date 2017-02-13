Woman Claims Popeyes Served Her Worm Infested Food

Woman sues Popeyes after finding flesh eating screwworms in her rice & beans.

This is so upsetting to me because I really love Popeyes. It’s quiet for them now.

A woman in San Antonio just filed a suit last Tuesday against Popeyes after “screwworms entered her digestive tract and laid eggs, which became embedded in the interior lining of her small intestine. When the eggs hatched, they infested her body and began to eat her “alive from the inside-out.” This is all coming from a side of rice & beans at Popeyes.

The woman is only suing for $1 million in damages! She needs better representation.

Popeyes has yet to comment.