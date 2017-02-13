Adele Receives Backlash Online for Grammy Acceptance Speech

Adele is receiving backlash online for being ‘offensive’ after saying her ‘Black friends’ felt empowered after listening to Lemonade, during her acceptance speech.



Please, chill out. People always want to be mad about something.

First, when Lemonade (especially Formation) came out everybody was talking about “this is for US, the Black woman, not everyone” “Lemonade is an ode to #BlackGirlMagic.”

Now, Adele makes a comment acknowledging the profound affect the album had on the Black women in her life… now it’s not okay?

If you want to be mad at something, be mad at all these award shows that are inherently racist. They have categories like Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album.

Urban = Black

You might as well just say it. At least in the 80’s they didn’t sugar coat it. The AMA’s would straight up be like “here Black people take your recognition and go.”

Start at :40 sec

Prince, as you can see, was not having any of it.

It is great to honor people that are making an impact with their music but the playing field is not fair. Let’s be real, American music would not even exist if it were not for Black people. I don’t care if you listen to rock, country, blues, jazz, or techno. It all comes from African roots, baby. Believe that. I’m tired of these award shows snubbing Black creatives. It has been going on for too many years.

Adele simply acknowledged that, in her own way, during her acceptance speech. Even though Adele put her blood, sweat, and tears into 25 she knew good and well Beyonce should have won. She was given a platform and she spoke on it. You might not have liked the way she said it, but listen to what she said and how she said it. I truly don’t think she meant to offend.