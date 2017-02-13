The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Rihanna at the Grammys

This girl had me crackin’ up the whole time. 

Rihanna is hilarious! Please tell me you spotted her with her bedazzled flask last night.C4hBWh_WYActM-h

She was sippin’ all night long.

 

Award shows are odee long.  They look fun on TV but in person theyre usually super boring. So I can understand why Rihanna was getting lit through the whole show.