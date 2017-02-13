Rihanna at the Grammys

This girl had me crackin’ up the whole time.

Rihanna is hilarious! Please tell me you spotted her with her bedazzled flask last night.

She was sippin’ all night long.

Rihanna brought a flask into the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2Vdf5bhrPN — Rihanna Direct (@RihannaDirect) February 13, 2017

Award shows are odee long. They look fun on TV but in person theyre usually super boring. So I can understand why Rihanna was getting lit through the whole show.