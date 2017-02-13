Black History: Gordon Parks

Gordon Parks was a self-taught photographer, writer, composer and filmmaker known for Shaft and The Learning Tree.

Born on November 30, 1912, in Fort Scott, Kansas, Gordon Parks was a self-taught artist who became the first African-American photographer for Life and Vogue magazines. He bought his first camera at the age of 25.

In 1940, he and his wife moved to Chicago so Park could pursue a career as a professional photographer. His work centered around low-income black families in South Side Chicago. Park’s photography gained him much notoriety and respect within the photography field.

He continued professional photography throughout the ’40’s working as a freelance photographer for Vogue. In 1948, after moving to Harlem he created a photographic essay on a captured a renowned Harlem gangster which landed him a staff position at Life magazine. Parks continued to work at Life for 20 years.

While at Life he nurtured a budding writing career. He published a memoir, several works of fiction, volumes on photographic technique, and novels including The Learning Tree.

In 1969, Parks created a film adaptation of his novel, The Learning Tree, making him the first African-American to direct a major motion picture in Hollywood. He wrote the screenplay and composed the score for the film. Then in 1971, he directed big box office hit, Shaft, starring Issac Hayes. Parks continued making films for TV, but never returned to Hollywood to direct a film.

Parks passed away in New York City of March 7, 2006 from heart failure at the age of 92.