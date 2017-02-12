Beyoncé won four awards in the music category at the 48th NAACP Image Awards this weekend, including Best Female Artist, Best Music Video and Best Album.

On the big screen, Hidden Figures won two awards including outstanding motion picture and outstanding actress in a motion picture for Taraji P. Henson.

Anthony Anderson hosted the event, and his show Black-ish was the big winner in television taking home six awards overall, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding actor in a comedy series for Anderson.

Music

Outstanding music video: “Formation” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment) Outstanding album: “Lemonade” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment) Outstanding song – contemporary: “Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding new artist: Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding male artist: Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding female artist: Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration: “Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding song – traditional: “I See A Victory” — Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)



Outstanding gospel album (Traditional or Contemporary): “One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding jazz album: “Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Television

Outstanding comedy series: “black-ish” (ABC) Outstanding actor in a comedy series: Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC) Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC) Outstanding actress in a comedy series: Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC) Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz) Outstanding drama series: “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) Outstanding actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX) Outstanding actress in a drama series: Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX) Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz) Motion Pictures Outstanding motion picture: “Hidden Figures” Outstanding actor in a motion picture: Denzel Washington – “Fences” Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture: Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” Outstanding actress in a motion picture: Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis – “Fences” Entertainer of the Year Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/ entertainment/naacp-image- awards/