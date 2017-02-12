2017 Grammy Nominations

he 2017 Grammy’s air tonight! Will you be tuning in?
Record of the Year
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna, featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Album of the Year
“25” — Adele
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Views” — Drake
“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” — Adele
“Hold Up” — Beyoncé
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Cinema” — Andrea Bocelli
“Fallen Angels” — Bob Dylan
“Stages Live”— Josh Groban
“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson
“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” — Barbra Streisand
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn The Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
“California” — Blink-182
“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant
“Magma” — Gojira
“Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco
“Weezer” — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
“22, A Million” — Bon Iver
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop
“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Ology” — Gallant
“We Are King” — KING
“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak
“Anti” — Rihanna
Best R&B Album
“In My Mind” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway
“Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin
“Healing Season” — Mint Condition
“Smoove Jones” — Mya
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” — Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — Schoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar”
“Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Album
“Coloring Book” — Chance The Rapper
“And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul
“Major Key” — DJ Khaled
“Views” — Drake
“Blank Face LP” — Schoolboy Q
“The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Country Album
“Big Day in a Small Town” — Brandy Clark
“Full Circle” — Loretta Lynn
“Hero” — Maren Morris
“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson
“Ripcord” — Keith Urban
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Book of Intuition” — Kenny Barron Trio
“Dr. Um” — Peter Erskine
“Sunday Night at the Vanguard” — The Fred Hersch Trio
“Nearness” — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
“Country for Old Men” — John Scofield
Best American Roots Performance
“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have a Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna
Best World Music Album
“Destiny” — Celtic Woman
“Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
“Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
“Land of Gold” — Anoushka Shankar
“Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live” — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Best Spoken Word Album
“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer
“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett
“M Train” — Patti Smith
“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk” (John Doe With Tom Desavia) — (Various Artists)
“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello
Best Comedy Album
“… America … Great …” — David Cross
“American Myth” — Margaret Cho
“Boyish Girl Interrupted” — Tig Notaro
“Live at the Apollo” — Amy Schumer
“Talking for Clapping” — Patton Oswalt
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: “Trolls”
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: “Suicide Squad”
“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: “Suicide Squad”
“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: “Zootopia”
“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: “Snowden”
Best Musical Theater Album
“Bright Star”
“The Color Purple”
“Fiddler on the Roof”
“Kinky Boots”
“Waitress”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
You can find the full list at grammy.com/nominees