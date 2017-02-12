2017 Grammy Nominations

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Cinema” — Andrea Bocelli

“Fallen Angels” — Bob Dylan

“Stages Live”— Josh Groban

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson

“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” — Barbra Streisand

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album

“California” — Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

“Magma” — Gojira

“Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco

“Weezer” — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

“22, A Million” — Bon Iver

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Ology” — Gallant

“We Are King” — KING

“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak

“Anti” — Rihanna

Best R&B Album

“In My Mind” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway

“Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin

“Healing Season” — Mint Condition

“Smoove Jones” — Mya

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” — Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — Schoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar”

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Album

“Coloring Book” — Chance The Rapper

“And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul

“Major Key” — DJ Khaled

“Views” — Drake

“Blank Face LP” — Schoolboy Q

“The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Album

“Big Day in a Small Town” — Brandy Clark

“Full Circle” — Loretta Lynn

“Hero” — Maren Morris

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

“Ripcord” — Keith Urban

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Book of Intuition” — Kenny Barron Trio

“Dr. Um” — Peter Erskine

“Sunday Night at the Vanguard” — The Fred Hersch Trio

“Nearness” — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

“Country for Old Men” — John Scofield

Best American Roots Performance

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have a Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best World Music Album

“Destiny” — Celtic Woman

“Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

“Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

“Land of Gold” — Anoushka Shankar

“Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live” — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best Spoken Word Album

“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

“M Train” — Patti Smith

“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk” (John Doe With Tom Desavia) — (Various Artists)

“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello

Best Comedy Album

“… America … Great …” — David Cross

“American Myth” — Margaret Cho

“Boyish Girl Interrupted” — Tig Notaro

“Live at the Apollo” — Amy Schumer

“Talking for Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: “Trolls”

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: “Suicide Squad”

“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: “Suicide Squad”

“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: “Zootopia”

“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: “Snowden”

Best Musical Theater Album

“Bright Star”

“The Color Purple”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“Kinky Boots”

“Waitress”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

