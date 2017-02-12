Former Syracuse Center and Celtic Found Dead

Fab Melo was found dead on Saturday at the age of 26.

The Brazilian native and former Syracuse Orange was found dead in his family’s home in Brazil. Reportedly, we went to bed Friday and did not wake up Saturday morning. His cause of death is still unknown.

The 7 foot center helped lead Syracuse to a 34-3 during the ’11-’12 season. By his sophomore year, he was eligible for the draft and was picked up by the Celtics. After playing with the Celtics for a year he bounced around from the D-League’s Maine Red Claws, to the Grizzlies, to the Dallas Mavericks, and then finally he signed with a Brazilian team, Club Athletico Club Paulistano, in 2014.