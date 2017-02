Montell Jordan topped charts during the 90’s with hits like “This Is How We Do It” and “Get It On Tonite.”

He made history as Def Jam’s first R&B release. After topping the charts himself, he went on to write a number of songs for various artists including Deborah Cox “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here.”

As Jordan tells “Oprah: Where Are They Now?”, he felt called to serve the church in 2010, but still had reservations about this new career path. “I went into ministry reluctant,” he admits.