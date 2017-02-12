OWNS CANELS ‘LOVE THY NEIGHBOR’ & ‘FOR BETTER OR WORSE’

Tyler Perry fans, we have some bad news for you.

‘Love Thy Neighbor’ and ‘For Better or Worse’ will end on OWN after their upcoming seasons.

Love Thy Neighbor” will premiere its fourth season on March 4 &“For Better or Worse” will premiere its sixth season on June 10. Both series will air through 2017 with 22 and 20 episodes.

But don’t worry OWN has picked up 44 additional episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots, 18 episodes of If Loving You Is Wrong, and 38 episodes of The Paynes.

Which if any will you be tuning into?