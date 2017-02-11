Black History: The Greensboro Four

On Feb. 1, 1960, four black freshmen at North Carolina A&T State University, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair, Jr., and David Richmond, took seats at the segregated lunch counter of F. W. Woolworth’s in Greensboro, N.C.

They were refused service and sat peacefully until the store closed. They returned the next day, along with about 25 other students, and their requests were again denied.

The Greensboro Four inspired similar sit-ins across the state and by the end of February, such protests were taking place across the South.

Finally in July, Woolworth’s integrated all of its stores. The four have become icons of the civil rights movement.