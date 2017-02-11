Bobbi Kristina Biopic Coming Soon

TV One is making a biopic about Bobbi Kristina.

Just because the guys killed it in the New Edition series does not mean everyone needs a damn biopic.

God rest her soul, but a biopic on Bobbi Kristina? Really?

According to the Jasmine Brand, TV One bought the exclusive rights to the Bobbi Kristina story.

“TV One feels like they can tell her story in a way that will resonate with her fans. There’s so much about her life that some people didn’t know about – outside of the headlines. They think they can pull it off.”

Who knows, they might surprise me and put out an amazing film.

Casting has already begun. Vivica Fox and Demetria McKinney have been added to the cast. Vivica will play Bobbi’s aunt and Demetria will play Bobbi Kristina. Production is due to start next month. Will you be tuning in?