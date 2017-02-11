Judge Calls Black Woman “Fat N*gger”

Louisiana Judge Mike Erwin has been banned from Sammy’s Bar & Grill after reportedly calling fellow restaurant patron, Kaneitra Johnson, a “fat ni–er.”

I always have to chuckle to myself when people make comments about racism being over when things like this are still happening.

It’s 2017!

We should be in flying cars not dealing with old racist white men! Especially, we should not be dealing with old racist white men in positions of power.

So here’s what went down.

Johnson went to a local bar & grill with a few classmates, but there was a 2 hour wait. The group decided to wait by the bar until they were seated. At the bar, Johnson met a Lyft driver off duty and the two struck up a conversation. Since the place was packed there were no seats at the bar, so while the two talked Johnson stood the whole time.

When the Lyft driver had to use the bathroom, he simply asked Johnson if she would save his seat, so she sat there until he returned.

“When he got back I asked if he wanted to have his seat back and he said ‘No. I’m about to go any way.’ But before I leave I do need my jacket.”

Johnson explains how she and the driver shared the seat until he left. “I’m halfway on the seat and the Lyft driver is on the other half of the seat. Then he asked for his jacket. All of a sudden I hear this older man behind me tell the Lyft driver, ‘You never give up your seat for a n*gger.’”

As the two are sitting side by side, the old evil man continues, “You should have made her get her fat n*gger a** up.”

Like a true human being with a heart, the Lyft driver defended the woman saying, “Well, this is my seat while I’m sitting in the seat. When I’m not in the seat it should be anyone’s seat.”

The judge has been banned from all Sammy’s Bar & Grill locations.