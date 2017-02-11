Active Imagination

Teacher sends letter home with 10 year old boy to parents because of his imaginary friend.

This is why I know I could never be a teacher. I would be cracking up at kids all day. Like this kid in the UK for instance-

The 10 year old boy was playing on the playground with his friends and his imaginary friend, “Wildo the Dildo.” Running around the playground laughing, playing, and screaming dildo.

The teacher was so shocked by the name of his imaginary friend a letter was sent home to the child’s father. The father, Paul Hunt, thought it was so hilarious he had to post it to Twitter.

The child claimed he knew the word was naughty but didn’t know exactly what it meant.

How would you handle this as a parent?