Prince’s Music is Back on Spotify and Other Various Streaming Sites

Bruh

Granted I never met the man, but he was/ is my spirit animal. So I know, he would not be okay with this.

The executors of Prince’s estate Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan agreed to a deal with Universal Music Group a few months back.

“We are very happy Bravado will be the worldwide exclusive merchandise company for Prince, whose fans around the world will soon have new, exciting opportunities to connect with their favorite artist. We have full confidence that Mat and his team at Bravado will help support Prince’s legacy and artistic expression for generations of fans to come.”

I just feel like he pulled all his art from those services for a reason. He placed his entire collection exclusively on Tidal for a reason.

However, since he passed without writing a will his estate had to be monetized quickly to cover state and federal taxes left unpaid due to his sudden death.

It may be in cohesion with the law, but it’s just not right.