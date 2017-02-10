Drake & J Lo

I guess Drake and JLo broke up.

I didn’t know they were really together. I thought it was a publicity stunt.

US Weekly recently ‘reported,’ the break up telling readers the romance was hard to keep afloat since both have busy schedules.

They might get back together they might not. I don’t know these people so it’s really none of my business, but ya know God bless ‘em.

Drake’s due to start his European tour next month. Young Thug will be his opening act through England and Ireland. Hopefully you caught Young Thug while his was in Rochester because now he’s international, who knows the next time he’ll be back.