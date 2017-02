I know what I’m getting all my friends for their weddings.

On Wednesday, Dominos will release their wedding registry service. That’s right, if you’re stumped on what to get a new couple in your life for their wedding, Dominos is here to relieve you of your stress.

Forget the fine china or 6 speed blender get them a large two topping pizza. Maybe even throw in a stuffed crust if you’re feeling fancy.