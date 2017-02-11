Last night in LA

Last night was super fun! Very LA…

The night started in Beverly Hills. Upon arrival we could just tell the event was overpacked and chaotic. Peaking through the glass panel walls I saw people just swaying side to side. No one was really dancing or talking to one another. So we had a impromptu photoshoot at the photo booth and headed to the next party.

After a 20 min Lyft downtown we finally arrived at Anderson.Paak’s birthday party.

As we pulled up to the venue the bright lights attracted every and any by passer. Parked out front of the party were a series of high end BMWs and lines stretched around both sides of the building. When we got out the car and walked through the doors, I had to stop for a moment to appreciate the grand carpeted staircase and hand crafted wooden ceiling. The venue was spectacular. I felt like I stepped back in time.

The party started off with a short performance from Too$hort which was fun because I had no idea he’d be there. It was funny, everyone seemed afraid to dance or something. A completely different vibe from the night before.

Servers walked around the star studded event with horderves in hand for all guests to enjoy. In true fat ass form, I indulged myself in any and all horderves that passed by me. Fried mac n cheese balls, bitesize grilled cheese with pastrami, some bomb ass shrimp, caprese on a crouton, oh and the french fries… I was hungry when I got there but let me tell you, when I left… I was thoroughly satisfied. I believe, a party is only as successful as the food that’s served and last night was a success.

Anderson. Paak finally took the stage and the entire party sang him Happy Birthday.

He only did a couple songs which is understandable because I’m sure he wanted to enjoy his party. I was lucky enough to see him a few months back at Camp Flog Gnaw. This man is the real deal. Hella talented and a great performer. You can check out some of his music here on wdkx.com ( Come Down at #2).

Can’t wait to see if he brings home the Grammy for Best New Artist this weekend! He’s up against the Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Kelsea Ballerini (country), and Maren Morris (country).