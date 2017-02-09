The Queen of Soul Plans to Retire

Legendary soul singer, Aretha Franklin, plans to retire this year.

She told Detroit TV station WDIV in a recent interview that after she releases her new album in September, she will be retiring.

She has not yet released the name of the album but it will feature all original songs some of which will be produced by Stevie Wonder.

The legendary singer has been actively in our lives for over 50 years. She became the first woman inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. Now, at 75 she’s ready from some much deserved peace and quiet.